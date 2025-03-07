Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Russian says its troops capture another village in eastern Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday its forces had captured another village in eastern Ukraine as it advances westward through the region of Donetsk more than three years into its invasion of its smaller neighbour. A ministry statement said Russian forces had captured the village of Andriivka - west of the logistics centre of Kurakhove, which Moscow said it had taken in early January.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 06:02 IST
UPDATE 1-Russian says its troops capture another village in eastern Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday its forces had captured another village in eastern Ukraine as it advances westward through the region of Donetsk more than three years into its invasion of its smaller neighbour.

A ministry statement said Russian forces had captured the village of Andriivka - west of the logistics centre of Kurakhove, which Moscow said it had taken in early January. The General Staff of Ukraine's military made no mention of Andriivka falling into Russian hands. But in a late evening report, it mentioned the settlement as one of five that had come under attack during 17 attempts by Russian forces to pierce Ukrainian defences in the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk region.

The report said one armed clash was still going on late in the evening. The unofficial Ukrainian military blog DeepState, which outlines the frontline positions of both sides based on open sources, said it was uncertain who controlled Andriivka.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts from either side. Russia's military has concentrated on securing Ukraine's eastern Donbas, made up of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, after failing in the weeks after the February 2022 invasion to advance on the capital Kyiv.

Moscow controls about 2 % of Ukrainian territory and for months has been reporting a slow but steady advance westward across Donetsk, capturing village after village. Fighting has focused on the town of Pokrovsk, also a logistics hub and the site of Ukraine's only colliery producing coking coal for steelmaking. The colliery has been closed down as Russian forces approached.

Ukrainian military officials and commentators have been reporting successes in recent weeks in defending Pokrovsk and a decline in Russian attempts to storm it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025