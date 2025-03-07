Left Menu

Outcry in Jharkhand: Double Murder Sparks Safety Concerns for Priests

In Jharkhand, the recent double murder of a priest and a villager at Anand Marg Ashram has raised alarms about the safety of religious figures. BJP legislator Naveen Jaiswal criticized the government, citing concerns over law and order as the police continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-03-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's BJP legislator, Naveen Jaiswal, brought attention to Ranchi's recent double-murder case in the state's assembly, raising concerns over the safety of religious figures.

The legislator expressed that this is more than a simple robbery, as the government pledged stern actions against those involved. The deceased, priest Mukesh Shah and Rajendra Yadav, were reportedly shot at the Anand Marg Ashram on Wednesday night. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore addressed the assembly, labeling the event as unfortunate and confirming the arrest of four suspects, while two others remain on the run.

The BJP Chief Babulal Marandi aired his grievances on social media, emphasizing that the government's inability to maintain the sanctity of religious places has led to a breakdown of law and order. Additionally, tensions rose as Congress MLA Rameshwar Oraon spoke of a local protest by tribals over a contentious flyover construction near a sacred site. Amid rising concerns, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kishore urged for a parliamentary team to address the protesters' demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

