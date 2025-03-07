Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation in Northeast Delhi
A 22-year-old man's body was discovered in a northeast Delhi colony, prompting police and forensic investigations to determine his identity and cause of death. The police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the area as part of their ongoing investigation.
On Friday morning, a 22-year-old man was found dead near Swarnkar Dharamshala in northeast Delhi's Kailash Colony, according to police reports.
At 9:54 am, police at Jyoti Nagar station received a call about the unidentified body. Officers, alongside forensic experts and a mobile crime unit, quickly arrived to inspect the scene.
The body was transferred to GTB Hospital for a postmortem examination, and a case has been filed. Authorities are working diligently to ascertain the victim's identity and uncover the cause of death while reviewing surveillance footage from nearby areas. The investigation is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
