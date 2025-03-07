Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation in Northeast Delhi

On Friday morning, a 22-year-old man was found dead near Swarnkar Dharamshala in northeast Delhi's Kailash Colony, according to police reports.

At 9:54 am, police at Jyoti Nagar station received a call about the unidentified body. Officers, alongside forensic experts and a mobile crime unit, quickly arrived to inspect the scene.

The body was transferred to GTB Hospital for a postmortem examination, and a case has been filed. Authorities are working diligently to ascertain the victim's identity and uncover the cause of death while reviewing surveillance footage from nearby areas. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)