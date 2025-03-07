Left Menu

Syrian Government Faces Alawite Insurgency in Coastal Regions

The Syrian government, now led by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, deals with a budding insurgency by Alawite fighters, leading to significant violence in western Syria. The unrest challenges Sharaa's authority as his administration seeks to lift U.S. sanctions while managing broader security issues, including Israeli resistance in the southwest.

Updated: 07-03-2025 16:17 IST
Security forces in Syria are engaged in intense battles for the second consecutive day as they attempt to suppress an uprising by fighters from Bashar al-Assad's Alawite sect. The conflict in the country's western region has resulted in the reported deaths of over 120 individuals, marking a significant challenge to the Islamist-led government's authority.

Authorities have accused remnants of the Assad regime of orchestrating a well-strategized attack in the Alawite-dominated coastal area of Syria. Although the death toll remains unconfirmed by official sources, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has provided preliminary figures. The unrest comes as the interim government under Ahmed al-Sharaa wrestles with ongoing U.S. sanctions and security crises, particularly regarding the Syrian border with Israel.

Local residents report enduring extended periods of heavy gunfire and enforced curfews in the areas of Tartous and Latakia. In response, security forces have intensified combing operations, targeting insurgent positions, and mobilizing reinforcements in a bid to regain control. Alawite activists allege persistent targeting of their community since Assad's displacement, further inflaming tensions in the affected regions.

