Left Menu

Dire Straits: Refugee Crisis Unfolds in Burundi Amid Congo Conflict

Over 63,000 refugees have fled conflict in Congo to Burundi, straining resources in crammed camps. Dire conditions at a Rugombo stadium camp highlight the urgency as the UN seeks $40.4 million for aid. The crisis stems from the long-standing conflict, intensified by M23 and regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:18 IST
Dire Straits: Refugee Crisis Unfolds in Burundi Amid Congo Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Over 63,000 refugees have fled to neighbouring Burundi amid escalating conflict in Congo, marking the largest influx in decades according to the UN's report on Friday. Conditions are dire as approximately 45,000 displaced individuals are taking shelter in a crowded open-air stadium in Rugombo, near the Congo-Burundi border.

"The situation is absolutely dire. Conditions are extremely harsh," stated Faith Kasina, regional spokesperson for the East and Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes, during a press briefing in Geneva. The lack of space and poor sanitary conditions in the stadium highlight the urgent need for aid.

The UNHCR expressed its intent to relocate refugees due to severe overcrowding, but logistical challenges make the process slow. An urgent international appeal for $40.4 million is underway to provide lifesaving assistance, as the ongoing conflict, rooted in historical regional tensions, continues to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025