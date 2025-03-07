Dire Straits: Refugee Crisis Unfolds in Burundi Amid Congo Conflict

Over 63,000 refugees have fled to neighbouring Burundi amid escalating conflict in Congo, marking the largest influx in decades according to the UN's report on Friday. Conditions are dire as approximately 45,000 displaced individuals are taking shelter in a crowded open-air stadium in Rugombo, near the Congo-Burundi border.

"The situation is absolutely dire. Conditions are extremely harsh," stated Faith Kasina, regional spokesperson for the East and Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes, during a press briefing in Geneva. The lack of space and poor sanitary conditions in the stadium highlight the urgent need for aid.

The UNHCR expressed its intent to relocate refugees due to severe overcrowding, but logistical challenges make the process slow. An urgent international appeal for $40.4 million is underway to provide lifesaving assistance, as the ongoing conflict, rooted in historical regional tensions, continues to escalate.

