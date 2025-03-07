Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Young Life Lost in Nepal Brick Factory

A three-year-old girl named Sejal, the daughter of an Indian laborer, tragically died after falling into a water-filled pit at a brick factory in Pipara village, Mahottari district, Nepal. Her father, Suraj Pal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, works at the factory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:05 IST
In a tragic incident on Friday, a three-year-old girl named Sejal, the daughter of an Indian national, lost her life after falling into a water-filled pit in Southern Nepal.

The accident occurred at a brick factory in Pipara village, under the Pipara Rural Municipality of Mahottari district, as confirmed by Nepal Police.

Sejal's father, Suraj Pal, who hails from Sahajdpur in Uttar Pradesh, India, is employed as a laborer at the brick factory where the unfortunate event took place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

