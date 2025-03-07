Tragic Accident: Young Life Lost in Nepal Brick Factory

In a tragic incident on Friday, a three-year-old girl named Sejal, the daughter of an Indian national, lost her life after falling into a water-filled pit in Southern Nepal.

The accident occurred at a brick factory in Pipara village, under the Pipara Rural Municipality of Mahottari district, as confirmed by Nepal Police.

Sejal's father, Suraj Pal, who hails from Sahajdpur in Uttar Pradesh, India, is employed as a laborer at the brick factory where the unfortunate event took place.

