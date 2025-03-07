Nagaland's Crossroads: Debating the Future of Frontier Nagaland Territory
BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen called for engagement with the Nagaland assembly before making final decisions on the Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority (FNTA) proposal. Discussions continue between state and central bodies, with the ENPO seeking a separate state since 2010. The issue remains complex amid local dissent and negotiations.
On Friday, BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen urged the Nagaland state cabinet to consider the collective opinion of all 60 assembly members regarding the Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority (FNTA) proposal.
During a general discussion about the state's budget, Imchen emphasized the importance of consulting assembly members on the FNTA proposal, despite cabinet deliberations and communication with the Union Home Ministry. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio revealed that discussions are ongoing and that further discussions with assembly members are planned.
The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), representing seven tribal groups, has demanded a separate state since 2010, citing neglect. Although there has been temporary acceptance of a government proposal, the demand for Frontier Nagaland remains firm.
