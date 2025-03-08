Left Menu

Ukrainian Troops in Kursk: Encirclement Looms as Russian Counteroffensive Grows

Thousands of Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region face encirclement amid a Russian counteroffensive. The precarious situation arises as the U.S. suspends intelligence sharing with Kyiv. The incursion into Kursk was aimed at pressuring Moscow, but now Kyiv faces a strategic and politically awkward decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 04:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 04:55 IST
Thousands of Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region are on the brink of being encircled by Russian forces. This development is a significant setback for Kyiv, which had hoped to maintain its position in Kursk as leverage in potential peace talks with Moscow.

The situation has worsened as Washington has suspended intelligence sharing with Kyiv, increasing the likelihood of a forced Ukrainian retreat. This comes as Kyiv faces pressure from the U.S. to agree to a ceasefire, while Russian forces advance along the front lines within Ukraine.

The encirclement in Kursk follows last summer's major Ukrainian incursion, the most significant attack on Russian soil since 1941. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy aimed to ease pressure on eastern Ukraine forces and gain a bargaining chip in peace talks. However, Kyiv now confronts a difficult decision as Russian forces threaten to sever its supply lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

