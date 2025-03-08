Trump's Push for Peace: Rubio's Diplomatic Endeavors

The U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, engaged in key diplomatic discussions with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, emphasizing President Trump's determination to swiftly bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end. According to the State Department, Rubio conveyed Trump's message that sustainable peace is necessary and all parties must contribute to this effort.

President Trump has expressed his desire to conclude the war, which began over three years ago when Russia invaded Ukraine. He highlighted that Europe must assume greater responsibility for its security. These diplomatic efforts underscore the U.S.'s commitment to pushing for an urgent resolution to the conflict.

Moreover, in a move to encourage a peace deal, Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine, urging Kyiv towards a ceasefire after a heated meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. While Europe remains reliant on U.S. leadership in this security crisis, Trump considers implementing broad sanctions on Russia until a peace agreement is reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)