Kerala Congress Fights Deep-Sea Mining with High-Seas Protest
The Congress in Kerala organized a sea-based protest against the Centre's decision to allow deep-sea mining off the Alappuzha coast. Led by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, the protest highlighted potential threats to the livelihoods of fishermen and the adverse environmental impacts of the mining proposal.
The Kerala Congress has taken to the seas in protest against the Centre's decision to grant permits for deep-sea mining off the state's coastline. The demonstration, led by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, featured a flotilla of boats carrying party leaders, workers, and a significant number of fishermen.
The protestors ventured 15 nautical miles into the ocean, rallying against the proposed deep-sea mining which they assert will devastate local fishing communities and ecosystems. Venugopal demanded that the central government scrap the mining plans entirely, emphasizing the threat posed to thousands of fisherfolk and the regional environment.
This action follows a resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly urging the Centre to revoke the decision, citing concerns over harm to fish stocks, biodiversity, and economic balance. The Congress party, refusing a joint protest with the ruling LDF, continues its fight against the Centre's initiative to auction sand blocks for mining in several coastal sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
