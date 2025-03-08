Dire Strikes: Russian Attacks Wreak Havoc on Eastern Ukraine

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry revealed that Russian missile and drone strikes claimed at least 11 lives and injured 30 more in Dobropillia, an eastern Ukrainian city. Among the deceased were five children, highlighting the severe impact of the attack.

According to the ministry, the Russian offensive involved ballistic missiles, multiple rockets, and drones, damaging eight multi-storey buildings, 30 vehicles, and killing three more civilians in a separate attack on Kharkiv. President Zelenskiy urged for increased sanctions and defensive measures.

Ukraine's military reported that, despite the use of advanced missiles and drones, some were intercepted, reflecting the nation's struggles with defense capabilities amid recent cutbacks in U.S. intelligence sharing.

(With inputs from agencies.)