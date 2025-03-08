Left Menu

Dire Strikes: Russian Attacks Wreak Havoc on Eastern Ukraine

Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's eastern city of Dobropillia resulted in at least 11 deaths and 30 injuries. Buildings and vehicles sustained significant damage. Ukraine's Interior Ministry reports attacks on other regions, emphasizing a need to strengthen defenses and impose sanctions against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:24 IST
Dire Strikes: Russian Attacks Wreak Havoc on Eastern Ukraine

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry revealed that Russian missile and drone strikes claimed at least 11 lives and injured 30 more in Dobropillia, an eastern Ukrainian city. Among the deceased were five children, highlighting the severe impact of the attack.

According to the ministry, the Russian offensive involved ballistic missiles, multiple rockets, and drones, damaging eight multi-storey buildings, 30 vehicles, and killing three more civilians in a separate attack on Kharkiv. President Zelenskiy urged for increased sanctions and defensive measures.

Ukraine's military reported that, despite the use of advanced missiles and drones, some were intercepted, reflecting the nation's struggles with defense capabilities amid recent cutbacks in U.S. intelligence sharing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025