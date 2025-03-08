Yoon Suk Yeol's Release: A Turning Point in South Korean Politics?

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol exited a detention facility in Seoul on Saturday, following prosecutors' choice not to pursue an appeal against a court decision that nullified Yoon's arrest warrant on insurrection charges.

Despite his release, Yoon remains suspended from office as his impeachment and criminal trials proceed. The Seoul Central District Court invalidated the arrest warrant, pointing to the timing of the indictment and questionable legality of the investigation process.

Yoon, who made history as the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested while in office, has been detained since January 15. In response, 38,000 supporters rallied in Seoul, with 1,500 counter-protesters also present, according to unofficial police estimates.

