Uttar Pradesh ATS Nabs Long-Wanted Terror Suspect in Major Bust

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Ulfat Hussain from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch for alleged involvement in terrorism. He is accused of multiple charges, including attempted murder and possession of explosives, and is linked to a 2001 case. A reward was offered for his capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:30 IST
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police has made a significant arrest, capturing Ulfat Hussain from Poonch, Jammu, and Kashmir, on grave charges related to anti-national activities.

According to officials, the arrest was carried out on Friday after intelligence inputs from the ATS Saharanpur unit and other agencies flagged his alleged connections to terrorism. Hussain has been a 'wanted' figure since 2001 for various serious offenses, such as attempted murder and violations under several acts, including the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) and the Criminal Law Amendment Act (CLA).

Further investigations unveiled that Hussain was involved in the recovery of weapons, including an assault rifle and explosives in 2001. A warrant for his arrest was issued this year with a bounty of Rs 25,000. It is alleged that Hussain, linked to the Najab Jahanuddin terrorist organisation, received militant training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and was plotting terror acts on Indian soil. The investigation by the ATS continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

