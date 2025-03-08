Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Patna: Reckless Drunk Driving Claims Lives

In Patna, a drunk-driving incident resulted in two fatalities and four injuries. A car hit a motorcycle and a tempo, leading to the accident. The driver was arrested afterward, while the injured are receiving treatment. The accident highlights the ongoing issues with alcohol consumption since its ban in 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:24 IST
Tragic Accident in Patna: Reckless Drunk Driving Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Patna, a couple lost their lives and four individuals were injured following a reckless driving episode. The accident occurred when a car, driven by an intoxicated individual, collided with a motorcycle carrying the couple and then hit a tempo with four passengers. The driver was subsequently apprehended by local authorities.

The horrifying event unfolded on Friday night at Jagdeo Path in Patna. The couple riding the motorcycle died from their injuries at a nearby hospital on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, the other four victims, all passengers of the tempo, are being treated and have been reported to be in stable condition.

Despite the state-wide alcohol ban implemented in April 2016, this incident underscores the persistent challenges surrounding illicit alcohol consumption. Local police have seized the vehicle involved and are continuing to investigate the matter thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025