Tragic Accident in Patna: Reckless Drunk Driving Claims Lives

In a tragic incident in Patna, a couple lost their lives and four individuals were injured following a reckless driving episode. The accident occurred when a car, driven by an intoxicated individual, collided with a motorcycle carrying the couple and then hit a tempo with four passengers. The driver was subsequently apprehended by local authorities.

The horrifying event unfolded on Friday night at Jagdeo Path in Patna. The couple riding the motorcycle died from their injuries at a nearby hospital on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, the other four victims, all passengers of the tempo, are being treated and have been reported to be in stable condition.

Despite the state-wide alcohol ban implemented in April 2016, this incident underscores the persistent challenges surrounding illicit alcohol consumption. Local police have seized the vehicle involved and are continuing to investigate the matter thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)