Syria's Turmoil: Interim President Calls for Unity
Ahmed Sharaa, Syria's interim president, addresses the ongoing challenges in the wake of clashes between Islamist forces and Alawite fighters loyal to Bashar al-Assad. Sharaa urged for national unity in a video aired by Arab media. The conflict in Syria's coastal region has claimed over 1,000 lives.
Syria's interim president, Ahmed Sharaa, addressed the nation amid escalating violence. He described the situation as part of 'expected challenges,' according to reports from Arab media, including Al-Arabiya TV.
Sharaa emphasized the urgent need for national unity in a video broadcast from a mosque. His message comes at a time when the country is torn by conflict between Islamist forces and fighters from Bashar al-Assad's Alawite sect.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported a devastating toll, with over 1,000 casualties in recent clashes in the coastal region, underscoring the gravity of the country's ongoing turmoil.
