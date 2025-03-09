Syria's Turmoil: Interim President Calls for Unity

Syria's interim president, Ahmed Sharaa, addressed the nation amid escalating violence. He described the situation as part of 'expected challenges,' according to reports from Arab media, including Al-Arabiya TV.

Sharaa emphasized the urgent need for national unity in a video broadcast from a mosque. His message comes at a time when the country is torn by conflict between Islamist forces and fighters from Bashar al-Assad's Alawite sect.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported a devastating toll, with over 1,000 casualties in recent clashes in the coastal region, underscoring the gravity of the country's ongoing turmoil.

