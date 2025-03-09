Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Sexual Harassment Case
The Thane court rejected the bail plea of Rameshchandra Shobnath Mishra, chairman of an educational institute, accused of rape and harassment. Despite Mishra's health condition pleadings, the court noted substantial evidence and ongoing investigations. Additional complaints have surfaced, supporting the victim's allegations.
A Thane court has denied the bail application of an educational institute chairman accused of rape and sexual harassment. The judge cited the ongoing investigation and substantial evidence against Rameshchandra Shobnath Mishra as reasons for the decision.
Mishra, arrested on January 30, is accused of demanding payments and coercing a woman into a sexual relationship under the guise of offering employment. The victim claims she paid Rs 6 lakh but faced further exploitation when she refused to comply further.
The defense pointed to the victim's lack of qualifications and Mishra's health issues, arguing for bail. However, the prosecution highlighted similar accusations by other women and the necessity for continued investigation. The court ruled against bail, referencing multiple Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita charges.
