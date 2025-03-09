Left Menu

Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Sexual Harassment Case

The Thane court rejected the bail plea of Rameshchandra Shobnath Mishra, chairman of an educational institute, accused of rape and harassment. Despite Mishra's health condition pleadings, the court noted substantial evidence and ongoing investigations. Additional complaints have surfaced, supporting the victim's allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-03-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 11:38 IST
Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Sexual Harassment Case
accused
  • Country:
  • India

A Thane court has denied the bail application of an educational institute chairman accused of rape and sexual harassment. The judge cited the ongoing investigation and substantial evidence against Rameshchandra Shobnath Mishra as reasons for the decision.

Mishra, arrested on January 30, is accused of demanding payments and coercing a woman into a sexual relationship under the guise of offering employment. The victim claims she paid Rs 6 lakh but faced further exploitation when she refused to comply further.

The defense pointed to the victim's lack of qualifications and Mishra's health issues, arguing for bail. However, the prosecution highlighted similar accusations by other women and the necessity for continued investigation. The court ruled against bail, referencing multiple Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025