Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Sexual Harassment Case

A Thane court has denied the bail application of an educational institute chairman accused of rape and sexual harassment. The judge cited the ongoing investigation and substantial evidence against Rameshchandra Shobnath Mishra as reasons for the decision.

Mishra, arrested on January 30, is accused of demanding payments and coercing a woman into a sexual relationship under the guise of offering employment. The victim claims she paid Rs 6 lakh but faced further exploitation when she refused to comply further.

The defense pointed to the victim's lack of qualifications and Mishra's health issues, arguing for bail. However, the prosecution highlighted similar accusations by other women and the necessity for continued investigation. The court ruled against bail, referencing multiple Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)