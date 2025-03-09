Left Menu

Illegal Tree Felling Sparks Legal Action in Thane

A case has been filed against a real estate firm and a machine operator for illegally cutting nine trees in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident occurred near a housing complex without civic authority permission, leading to legal action under state preservation and defacement laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-03-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 11:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Thane, Maharashtra, have initiated legal proceedings against a real estate firm and an operator of an earth-excavating machine following the unauthorized felling of nine trees near a housing complex in the Bhayanderpada area. The incident, which took place on March 4, was carried out without the necessary permissions from civic authorities.

The case, registered on Friday, was prompted by a complaint from the garden inspector of the Thane Municipal Corporation. The accused parties now face charges under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees (Amendment) Act, 2021, as well as the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995.

The police are taking these violations seriously, underscoring the importance of adhering to environmental regulations designed to protect urban green spaces. This case highlights the need for ongoing vigilance and cooperation between municipal bodies and local businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

