Lavrov Firm on Peace Terms: No NATO Troops in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow will not agree to any compromises that risk people's lives in a potential Ukraine peace deal. He emphasized that NATO troops will not be accepted in Ukraine under any permanent peace settlement scenario.

Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a firm statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized Moscow's unyielding position concerning a permanent peace settlement with Ukraine, reiterating that no compromises would be made at the expense of citizens' safety.

Speaking in an interview published Wednesday, Lavrov was unequivocal in Russia's stance against the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine, stressing that this remains a non-negotiable term for any future peace deal.

The remarks, initially given on Tuesday, underline the complexities surrounding ongoing deliberations for a lasting resolution in the region, as reported by Russian agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

