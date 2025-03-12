On Tuesday, an important phone conversation took place between Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's foreign intelligence, and John Ratcliffe, director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

The discussion, which was reported by the Interfax news agency the following day, focused on enhancing cooperation between their respective intelligence agencies.

They also tackled issues surrounding crisis management, reflecting ongoing strategic dialogues between two of the world's foremost intelligence organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)