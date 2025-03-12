Left Menu

High-Stakes Dialogue: Russia's Naryshkin Connects with CIA's Ratcliffe

Russia's foreign intelligence head, Sergei Naryshkin, engaged in a crucial call with John Ratcliffe, director of the U.S. CIA, to discuss intelligence cooperation and crisis management. The discussion underscored the complex dynamics between the two nations' intelligence agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-03-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:46 IST
Sergei Naryshkin
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Tuesday, an important phone conversation took place between Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's foreign intelligence, and John Ratcliffe, director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

The discussion, which was reported by the Interfax news agency the following day, focused on enhancing cooperation between their respective intelligence agencies.

They also tackled issues surrounding crisis management, reflecting ongoing strategic dialogues between two of the world's foremost intelligence organizations.

