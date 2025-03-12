Left Menu

Calls for Release: The Jimmy Lai Imprisonment Controversy

Sebastien Lai, son of detained former publisher Jimmy Lai, is advocating for his father's release from Hong Kong's imprisonment on national security charges. The elder Lai, founder of the anti-Beijing Apple Daily, faces life imprisonment. The case highlights concerns over press freedom erosion amidst global condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:30 IST
Calls for Release: The Jimmy Lai Imprisonment Controversy
Jimmy Lai
  • Country:
  • United States

Sebastien Lai, son of the renowned Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai, urged his father's release amid charges threatening life imprisonment. The international community has expressed concern over press freedom in Hong Kong.

At a Washington meeting, Sebastien described the dire conditions his father faces in solitary confinement, calling them 'inhumane' and expressing grave worries about his father's health. Jimmy Lai, a key figure against Beijing's policies, stood trial for national security threats.

The case has sparked global outrage, with pressure from international governments and institutions. The situation has drawn attention from US leaders, including President Donald Trump, who pledged his support for Jimmy Lai's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025