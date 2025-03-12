Calls for Release: The Jimmy Lai Imprisonment Controversy

Sebastien Lai, son of the renowned Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai, urged his father's release amid charges threatening life imprisonment. The international community has expressed concern over press freedom in Hong Kong.

At a Washington meeting, Sebastien described the dire conditions his father faces in solitary confinement, calling them 'inhumane' and expressing grave worries about his father's health. Jimmy Lai, a key figure against Beijing's policies, stood trial for national security threats.

The case has sparked global outrage, with pressure from international governments and institutions. The situation has drawn attention from US leaders, including President Donald Trump, who pledged his support for Jimmy Lai's release.

