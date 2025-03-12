Left Menu

U.S.-China Tensions Rise Over Fentanyl Tariffs

China accuses the U.S. of undermining bilateral counter-narcotics efforts by imposing tariffs to penalize fentanyl shipments. Tensions escalate as China calls out Washington for using the crisis as leverage, while the U.S. demands stronger action against the illicit fentanyl trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:34 IST
U.S.-China Tensions Rise Over Fentanyl Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has accused the United States of undermining efforts to collaborate on counter-narcotics by imposing high tariffs on Chinese imports tied to the fentanyl crisis. The Chinese government urged Washington to cease using the drug issue as a bargaining tool to exert pressure.

The U.S., under President Donald Trump, increased tariffs on Chinese goods as a punitive measure for China's alleged failure to stop fentanyl-related chemicals from reaching American shores. This move, according to China, threatens cooperation on drug control that had been revitalized during former President Joe Biden's tenure.

Despite claims of mutual progress, the tariff imposition could reverse gains in drug law enforcement cooperation. While China insists efforts have been made to limit fentanyl shipments, including regulating relevant chemicals, the U.S. seeks more stringent measures against smuggling and illicit labs run by Mexican cartels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025