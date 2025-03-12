U.S.-China Tensions Rise Over Fentanyl Tariffs

China has accused the United States of undermining efforts to collaborate on counter-narcotics by imposing high tariffs on Chinese imports tied to the fentanyl crisis. The Chinese government urged Washington to cease using the drug issue as a bargaining tool to exert pressure.

The U.S., under President Donald Trump, increased tariffs on Chinese goods as a punitive measure for China's alleged failure to stop fentanyl-related chemicals from reaching American shores. This move, according to China, threatens cooperation on drug control that had been revitalized during former President Joe Biden's tenure.

Despite claims of mutual progress, the tariff imposition could reverse gains in drug law enforcement cooperation. While China insists efforts have been made to limit fentanyl shipments, including regulating relevant chemicals, the U.S. seeks more stringent measures against smuggling and illicit labs run by Mexican cartels.

(With inputs from agencies.)