Left Menu

AI-Cloned Trump's Voice Headlines Fannie Mae Ad

An AI-generated voice mimicking President Donald Trump promotes a new Fannie Mae initiative. The ad seeks to address housing affordability issues amid Trump's housing reform plans. Trump's administration uses AI, raising questions about technology's role in politics and housing market changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-01-2026 02:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 02:36 IST
AI-Cloned Trump's Voice Headlines Fannie Mae Ad
Trump

In a surprising twist, an AI-generated voice imitating US President Donald Trump features in a new Fannie Mae advertisement, as clarified by a disclaimer in the video.

The AI-cloned voice, permitted by the Trump administration, touts an "all new Fannie Mae," labeling the institution the "protector of the American Dream." The ad aligns with the administration's efforts to assuage voter concerns about housing affordability ahead of Trump's appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

This is not the Trump family's first foray into AI for voice replication. Former First Lady Melania Trump collaborated with an AI firm for her memoir's audio version. Concurrently, President Trump has pledged transformative housing reforms and proposes extending mortgages to 50 years, though he tempered the idea following criticism. The ad also hints at a strategic push for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, vital pillars of the U.S. housing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
3
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
4
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026