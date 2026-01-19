AI-Cloned Trump's Voice Headlines Fannie Mae Ad

In a surprising twist, an AI-generated voice imitating US President Donald Trump features in a new Fannie Mae advertisement, as clarified by a disclaimer in the video.

The AI-cloned voice, permitted by the Trump administration, touts an "all new Fannie Mae," labeling the institution the "protector of the American Dream." The ad aligns with the administration's efforts to assuage voter concerns about housing affordability ahead of Trump's appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

This is not the Trump family's first foray into AI for voice replication. Former First Lady Melania Trump collaborated with an AI firm for her memoir's audio version. Concurrently, President Trump has pledged transformative housing reforms and proposes extending mortgages to 50 years, though he tempered the idea following criticism. The ad also hints at a strategic push for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, vital pillars of the U.S. housing market.

