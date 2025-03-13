Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Odisha Assembly Over Polavaram Project

The Odisha Assembly faced disruptions as opposition BJD MLAs protested against the Polavaram Dam project in Andhra Pradesh. The Speaker adjourned proceedings twice due to the uproar. BJD leaders criticized the project's impact on Odisha, while the state government cited legal restrictions on House discussions.

The Odisha Assembly was thrown into chaos on Thursday, witnessing multiple adjournments due to vehement protests by opposition BJD legislators over the controversial Polavaram Dam project in Andhra Pradesh.

Trouble erupted as soon as the House convened for Question Hour, with BJD MLAs storming the well to demand a discussion on the Polavaram issue. Their notice was rejected by Speaker Surama Padhy, prompting the legislators to accuse the BJP of compromising Odisha's interests for political leverage in Andhra Pradesh.

BJD deputy leader Prasanna Acharya emphasized the project's detrimental effects on Odisha, denouncing the Andhra Pradesh government's forceful actions. Despite calls for debate, the state government declined the proposal, citing legal constraints. Discontent echoed through the halls as opposition members continued their protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

