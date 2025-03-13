Left Menu

Defence Minister Criticizes PTI's 'Fake Narrative' on Balochistan Train Attack

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accused PTI for spreading misinformation about the Balochistan train attack. Asif emphasized national unity against terrorism and praised armed forces' sacrifices. Parliament condemned the attack, calling for unity and commitment to eliminating terrorism in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:42 IST
Defence Minister Criticizes PTI's 'Fake Narrative' on Balochistan Train Attack
Defence Minister
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has launched a verbal assault against former premier Imran Khan's party, PTI, accusing it of spreading misleading information about the recent terrorist attack on a train in Balochistan.

The Balochistan Liberation Army's attack on the Jaffar Express this Tuesday resulted in the tragic loss of 21 lives. Security forces managed to neutralize the threat, killing all 33 terrorists. Asif, addressing the National Assembly, berated PTI social media accounts for misrepresenting facts and undermining national unity.

In a show of steadfastness, Parliament unanimously passed a resolution condemning this heinous act and all terror-related activities threatening public safety. The resolution praised the armed forces and called for a united front against terrorism, urging citizens across different backgrounds to reject extremism and ensure future peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025