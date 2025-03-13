Defence Minister Criticizes PTI's 'Fake Narrative' on Balochistan Train Attack

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has launched a verbal assault against former premier Imran Khan's party, PTI, accusing it of spreading misleading information about the recent terrorist attack on a train in Balochistan.

The Balochistan Liberation Army's attack on the Jaffar Express this Tuesday resulted in the tragic loss of 21 lives. Security forces managed to neutralize the threat, killing all 33 terrorists. Asif, addressing the National Assembly, berated PTI social media accounts for misrepresenting facts and undermining national unity.

In a show of steadfastness, Parliament unanimously passed a resolution condemning this heinous act and all terror-related activities threatening public safety. The resolution praised the armed forces and called for a united front against terrorism, urging citizens across different backgrounds to reject extremism and ensure future peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)