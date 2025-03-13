Left Menu

Pakistan's Unity Tested Amidst Jaffar Express Tragedy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits Balochistan to address the Jaffar Express hijacking incident. Sharif emphasizes national unity against terrorism, criticizing the provincial government's policies. Security review meetings involve key military figures. The incident highlights the need for cohesive political and military efforts against rising militancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi/Islamabad | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:21 IST
Pakistan's Unity Tested Amidst Jaffar Express Tragedy

In the aftermath of the Jaffar Express hijacking tragedy, where 25 people were killed, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Balochistan to address ongoing security concerns. He stressed the importance of national unity and criticized local government policies that he believes contributed to the rise in terrorism.

During a high-level meeting, Sharif, joined by Army Chief General Asim Munir, emphasized the linkage between Pakistan's prosperity and the eradication of terrorism, specifically highlighting the challenges faced in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He called on political and military leaders to tackle these issues collaboratively.

The operation to rescue train hostages has been successful, with the army taking decisive action against the militants. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif condemned any attempts to politicize the tragedy, urging unity among political factions in supporting the armed forces in their fight against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025