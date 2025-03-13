Pakistan's Unity Tested Amidst Jaffar Express Tragedy

In the aftermath of the Jaffar Express hijacking tragedy, where 25 people were killed, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Balochistan to address ongoing security concerns. He stressed the importance of national unity and criticized local government policies that he believes contributed to the rise in terrorism.

During a high-level meeting, Sharif, joined by Army Chief General Asim Munir, emphasized the linkage between Pakistan's prosperity and the eradication of terrorism, specifically highlighting the challenges faced in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He called on political and military leaders to tackle these issues collaboratively.

The operation to rescue train hostages has been successful, with the army taking decisive action against the militants. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif condemned any attempts to politicize the tragedy, urging unity among political factions in supporting the armed forces in their fight against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)