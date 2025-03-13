The ongoing conflict in Sudan has escalated into the world's most severe humanitarian crisis, as stated by top aid officials to the U.N. Security Council. The clashes, originating in April 2023 from a power tussle between Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have obstructed aid and trapped civilians in perilous conditions.

Nearly two-thirds of Sudan's population, over 30 million individuals, are dependent on aid this year, according to U.N. reports. Despite denials from both RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces regarding civilian harm and aid obstruction, multiple allegations highlight their failure to protect and, in many cases, worsen civilian suffering.

The humanitarian crisis is compounded by famine, affecting 1.3 million children under five, and rampant sexual violence, with hundreds of children raped. The RSF is implicated in systematic abuses, including heinous acts that the U.S. characterized as genocide. Sudan's government remains under significant pressure to address these violations and protect its citizens.

