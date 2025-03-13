Left Menu

Sudan's Humanitarian Nightmare: A Crisis of Unprecedented Scale

Sudan is engulfed in a severe humanitarian crisis, worsened by ongoing conflict between Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces. Over 30 million people need aid, with children facing famine and disease threats. Sexual violence, especially against women and children, exacerbates the situation. Parties deny responsibility amid international scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:26 IST
Sudan's Humanitarian Nightmare: A Crisis of Unprecedented Scale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has escalated into the world's most severe humanitarian crisis, as stated by top aid officials to the U.N. Security Council. The clashes, originating in April 2023 from a power tussle between Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have obstructed aid and trapped civilians in perilous conditions.

Nearly two-thirds of Sudan's population, over 30 million individuals, are dependent on aid this year, according to U.N. reports. Despite denials from both RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces regarding civilian harm and aid obstruction, multiple allegations highlight their failure to protect and, in many cases, worsen civilian suffering.

The humanitarian crisis is compounded by famine, affecting 1.3 million children under five, and rampant sexual violence, with hundreds of children raped. The RSF is implicated in systematic abuses, including heinous acts that the U.S. characterized as genocide. Sudan's government remains under significant pressure to address these violations and protect its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025