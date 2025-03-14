High-Stakes Decision: South Korea Braces for Constitutional Court Ruling
South Korea's acting President, Choi Sang-mok, urged national calm ahead of a key Constitutional Court ruling on the impeachment of leader Yoon Suk Yeol. Security is heightened around the court as pro and anti-Yoon supporters prepare for demonstrations. Choi emphasized legal expression and societal stability.
South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok has called for national unity and acceptance as the country awaits a crucial Constitutional Court decision regarding the impeachment of leader Yoon Suk Yeol. Choi stressed the importance of respecting the outcome, regardless of individual opinions.
Security has been intensified around the court, with strict measures including a ban on drone flights and the establishment of a security bubble. Authorities are prepared to enforce public order as both supporters and opponents of Yoon are expected to gather in anticipation of the verdict.
Choi highlighted the global attention on South Korea's democratic process and resilience, emphasizing the need for citizens to voice their opinions legally and peacefully. Police remain vigilant, prepared to counter any potential unrest with increased manpower and resources.
