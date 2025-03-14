Hamas Considers Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire Negotiations

Hamas announced on Friday its agreement to release an American-Israeli dual national held hostage in Gaza, marking a significant move in ongoing ceasefire negotiations. The militant group responded positively to a proposal from mediators, potentially ending the standoff over the hostage situation.

This development follows recent meetings between Hamas leaders and U.S. hostage negotiator Adam Boehler, focusing on the release of Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old New Jersey native. His release has been a top priority for the U.S., underscored by statements from Steve Witkoff, special envoy to President Donald Trump.

The talks, involving the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, aim to restart the next phase of the ceasefire deal, which includes freeing remaining hostages and facilitating humanitarian aid into Gaza. Israel has blocked aid entry since early March, demanding the release of hostages to proceed with negotiations.

