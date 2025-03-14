Left Menu

Hamas Considers Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire Negotiations

Hamas has agreed to release an American-Israeli dual national, believed to be the last American hostage in Gaza, following mediator proposals to resume ceasefire negotiations. Discussions are ongoing between Hamas, Israel, and mediators from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt to release remaining hostages and facilitate aid entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:23 IST
Hamas Considers Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas announced on Friday its agreement to release an American-Israeli dual national held hostage in Gaza, marking a significant move in ongoing ceasefire negotiations. The militant group responded positively to a proposal from mediators, potentially ending the standoff over the hostage situation.

This development follows recent meetings between Hamas leaders and U.S. hostage negotiator Adam Boehler, focusing on the release of Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old New Jersey native. His release has been a top priority for the U.S., underscored by statements from Steve Witkoff, special envoy to President Donald Trump.

The talks, involving the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, aim to restart the next phase of the ceasefire deal, which includes freeing remaining hostages and facilitating humanitarian aid into Gaza. Israel has blocked aid entry since early March, demanding the release of hostages to proceed with negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025