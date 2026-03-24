Iran's Resolve: Rising Tensions and Strategic Negotiations

Iran's negotiating position has become markedly rigid since the onset of the war, with the Revolutionary Guards increasingly influencing pivotal decisions. Tehran seeks substantial concessions from the United States in any mediated talks, according to three senior Tehran sources. The expectations include guarantees against future military actions, compensation for wartime losses, and formal control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran refuses to discuss curtailing its ballistic missile program, a long-standing red line for Tehran. Reports indicate mixed signals over potential negotiations, with U.S. President Donald Trump claiming talks, while Iran denies such advancements.

Diplomatic channels are active, with Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt discussing potential grounds for U.S.-Iran talks. If successful, Tehran may send key officials to Islamabad for negotiations. However, ultimate decisions rest with the hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, compounded by domestic pressures and leadership uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)