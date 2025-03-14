The End of a Terrorist Threat: Islamic State Leader Eliminated

In a significant victory against terrorism, Iraq's Prime Minister revealed on Friday that the leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufay'i, or Abu Khadija, has been neutralized by Iraqi security forces. This operation was supported by the U.S.-led coalition.

The Islamic State, notorious for enforcing hardline Islamist rule over vast territories in Syria and Iraq, has been making efforts to rise again in the Middle East and beyond. The group's attempt to regain influence follows a dramatic decline after the death of former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a U.S. raid in 2019.

The U.S. Central Command reported that the Islamic State had claimed 153 attacks in Iraq and Syria in the first half of 2024, suggesting a potential increase in the group's activities. Despite this, the death of Abu Khadija marks another dent in their operational capabilities as the region seeks stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)