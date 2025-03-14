Left Menu

The End of a Terrorist Threat: Islamic State Leader Eliminated

Iraq's Prime Minister announced the killing of Islamic State leader Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufay'i, also known as Abu Khadija. Supported by the U.S.-led coalition, Iraqi security forces executed the mission. Islamic State has been attempting a resurgence, despite suffering significant losses in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:59 IST
The End of a Terrorist Threat: Islamic State Leader Eliminated

In a significant victory against terrorism, Iraq's Prime Minister revealed on Friday that the leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufay'i, or Abu Khadija, has been neutralized by Iraqi security forces. This operation was supported by the U.S.-led coalition.

The Islamic State, notorious for enforcing hardline Islamist rule over vast territories in Syria and Iraq, has been making efforts to rise again in the Middle East and beyond. The group's attempt to regain influence follows a dramatic decline after the death of former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a U.S. raid in 2019.

The U.S. Central Command reported that the Islamic State had claimed 153 attacks in Iraq and Syria in the first half of 2024, suggesting a potential increase in the group's activities. Despite this, the death of Abu Khadija marks another dent in their operational capabilities as the region seeks stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025