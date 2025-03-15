Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Visit to Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Sri Lanka in early April to finalize agreements from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's previous visit to Delhi. His visit will include signing new memoranda and inaugurating the Sampur solar power station, furthering Indo-Sri Lankan diplomatic relations and cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to strengthen diplomatic ties by visiting Sri Lanka early next month, following President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to Delhi. The visit was confirmed by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath during a parliamentary budget allocation debate.

Herath emphasized the long-standing relationship between the two nations, highlighting key agreements on bilateral cooperation established during the initial diplomatic meetings in India. Modi's visit will see the signing of new memoranda and the inauguration of a solar power station in Sampur town, eastern Trincomalee district.

In an effort to maintain a neutral foreign policy, Herath acknowledged the positive impact of the National People's Power government's goodwill towards India, resulting in various beneficial projects for Sri Lanka. Modi's upcoming trip will mark his fourth visit to the nation since 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

