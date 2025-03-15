Left Menu

Transforming Consumer Grievance Redressal with NCH 3.0

The government is enhancing the National Consumer Helpline to resolve consumer complaints pre-litigation. With AI tools, the system has seen a tenfold increase in capacity. Future plans include resolving complaints in seven days with NCH 3.0. This effort aims to avoid litigation stress for consumers.

New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:15 IST
The government is establishing a comprehensive ecosystem aimed at resolving consumer complaints before they escalate to litigation, announced Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare on Saturday.

Addressing a World Consumer Rights Day webinar, Khare explained that the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has become a pivotal platform for hassle-free and rapid consumer grievance resolution.

Technological advancements, notably the integration of artificial intelligence tools, have significantly boosted NCH's call-handling capacity. Reportedly, the service's call volume has surged from 14,795 in January 2015 to current figures. The upcoming NCH 3.0 phase promises swift grievance redressal, targeting resolution within seven days, aiming to spare consumers from litigation ordeals.

