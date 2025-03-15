Left Menu

Explosive Attack on Amritsar Temple Fuels Tensions Over Law and Order in Punjab

A midnight blast outside a temple in Amritsar heightened tensions over Punjab's law and order, prompting criticism of the AAP government. No injuries were reported, but opposition parties highlighted the growing insecurity, urging swift action against repeat explosive incidents in the region.

Explosive Attack on Amritsar Temple Fuels Tensions Over Law and Order in Punjab
In a shocking incident, an explosive attack was carried out on a temple in Amritsar late Friday night. The explosive, thrown by a motorcycle-borne assailant, damaged a portion of the temple's wall and shattered window panes, causing panic among local residents, although no injuries were reported.

The incident has stirred political controversy, with opposition parties criticizing the ruling AAP government for the perceived 'deteriorating' law and order situation in the state. Critiques grew louder as it marked the first such attack on a religious site amid other recent explosive incidents targeting police posts in Amritsar and nearby Gurdaspur.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed that a forensic team collected samples to identify the explosive material. He vowed swift action to capture the perpetrators. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured reporters of the state's safety and robust response to any attempts to disturb Punjab's peace, despite political pressure building from the incident.

