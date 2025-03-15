Dramatic Burglary Foiled: Shots Fired, Arrests Made in Hubballi
In Hubballi city, two burglars were apprehended after being shot in the legs while attempting to escape police. The incident occurred near Karnataka Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti's home. Both burglars and three police officers were injured and are receiving treatment in the hospital.
In a dramatic turn of events in Hubballi city, police shot and apprehended two burglars attempting to flee a break-in near the home of Karnataka Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti. The incident unfolded on a Saturday morning, catching local residents by surprise.
Authorities reported that as officers intervened, the burglars resisted surrender and attacked the police in a desperate bid to escape. In response, officers discharged their weapons, injuring the suspects in the legs.
The confrontation left both burglars and three police personnel injured. They were promptly admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment, and the situation is currently under control, according to police sources.
