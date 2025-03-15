Dramatic Burglary Foiled: Shots Fired, Arrests Made in Hubballi

In a dramatic turn of events in Hubballi city, police shot and apprehended two burglars attempting to flee a break-in near the home of Karnataka Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti. The incident unfolded on a Saturday morning, catching local residents by surprise.

Authorities reported that as officers intervened, the burglars resisted surrender and attacked the police in a desperate bid to escape. In response, officers discharged their weapons, injuring the suspects in the legs.

The confrontation left both burglars and three police personnel injured. They were promptly admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment, and the situation is currently under control, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)