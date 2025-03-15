Left Menu

Dramatic Burglary Foiled: Shots Fired, Arrests Made in Hubballi

In Hubballi city, two burglars were apprehended after being shot in the legs while attempting to escape police. The incident occurred near Karnataka Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti's home. Both burglars and three police officers were injured and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:07 IST
Dramatic Burglary Foiled: Shots Fired, Arrests Made in Hubballi
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Hubballi city, police shot and apprehended two burglars attempting to flee a break-in near the home of Karnataka Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti. The incident unfolded on a Saturday morning, catching local residents by surprise.

Authorities reported that as officers intervened, the burglars resisted surrender and attacked the police in a desperate bid to escape. In response, officers discharged their weapons, injuring the suspects in the legs.

The confrontation left both burglars and three police personnel injured. They were promptly admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment, and the situation is currently under control, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025