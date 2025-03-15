Left Menu

Clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rising Terrorist Activity Sparks Concern

At least nine militants and two security personnel were killed in separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Increased terrorist activities were noted after the TTP ended its ceasefire in November 2022. A recent report highlighted a rise in attacks and casualties, prompting intensified counter-terrorism efforts.

  • Pakistan

According to an ISPR statement on Saturday, nine militants and two security personnel have been killed in separate engagements within the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

An intelligence-based operation in Mohmand district on Friday night led to the deaths of seven terrorists, but two soldiers also lost their lives during the firefight, the ISPR revealed.

In another altercation in Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan district, two militants were neutralized by security forces. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants, active in terrorist activities in the area. Pakistan has seen a rise in terror incidents, notably with the TTP ending its ceasefire in late 2022.

