Delhi Police Busts Copper Cable Theft Ring Operating on Metro Tracks
Delhi Police have arrested five professional thieves responsible for multiple copper cable thefts from metro tracks across different stations. These individuals, identified as Karimulla, Anas, Junaid, Alam, and Suraj, operated mainly around Azadpur, Nehru Place, Shastri Park, and Okhla Vihar. Their capture involved coordinated efforts and assistance from Kolkata Police.
In a significant crackdown on metro infrastructure crime, Delhi Police have apprehended a gang of professional thieves alleged to have stolen copper cables from metro tracks. These thefts had triggered multiple case registrations across various metro stations.
The suspects, namely Karimulla, Anas, Junaid, Alam, and Suraj, were residents of Shaheen Bagh and Sarita Vihar. Using strategic interventions and collaborating with Kolkata Police, authorities successfully captured the criminals, whose tactics included cutting barbed wires on metro tracks.
The ongoing investigation has led to the recovery of 28 meters of stolen copper cable and Rs 5,000 in cash. Officials have confirmed a history of criminal activities among the accused, with further probes underway to uncover additional criminal activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
