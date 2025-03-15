Controversial Encounter: Innocent Tribal Killed in Anti-Naxal Operation
In a recent anti-Naxal operation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, a man identified as Hiran Singh Partha was mistakenly killed. Partha, a tribal from the Baiga community, was not a Maoist, prompting calls for a high-level probe. The incident has triggered political and social outrage.
- Country:
- India
In a controversial turn of events, a man killed during an anti-Naxal operation in Madhya Pradesh has been identified as a tribal resident rather than a Maoist. This has led to increasing demands for an extensive judicial investigation into the incident. The man, Hiran Singh Partha, was from the Baiga community, known for its vulnerability, raising alarm about the handling of such operations.
The encounter, part of a larger operation, took place on March 9 in the dense jungles of Mandla district. While police reports initially suggested Partha's presence among Naxalites, details have emerged revealing his innocence. The Congress party and local leaders are vehemently calling for justice, emphasizing his unfamiliarity with Maoist activities and highlighting his livelihood in forest collection and employment under a rural scheme.
Criticism is mounting as further arrests of tribal laborers have been made under severe charges, sparking outrage from local unions who claim these individuals are wrongfully implicated. The official stance remains poised on intelligence findings, but the pressure from community leaders and opposition parties continues to grow for a transparent inquiry and rectification of justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mandla
- anti-Naxal
- operation
- tribal
- Maoist
- probe
- Hiran Singh Partha
- Congress
- inquiry
- Baiga community
ALSO READ
UK Probes TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur for Child Privacy Compliance
SC refuses to allow Ranveer Allahbadia to travel abroad for now, says permission can be granted after he joins probe.
Kerala High Court Rejects CBI Probe in Former Kannur ADM's Death Case
India's Got Latent remarks row: SC extends protection from arrest to Allahbadia till further orders, asks him to join probe in Guwahati.
UK Launches Probe into TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur Over Child Privacy Concerns