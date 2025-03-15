Controversial Encounter: Innocent Tribal Killed in Anti-Naxal Operation

In a controversial turn of events, a man killed during an anti-Naxal operation in Madhya Pradesh has been identified as a tribal resident rather than a Maoist. This has led to increasing demands for an extensive judicial investigation into the incident. The man, Hiran Singh Partha, was from the Baiga community, known for its vulnerability, raising alarm about the handling of such operations.

The encounter, part of a larger operation, took place on March 9 in the dense jungles of Mandla district. While police reports initially suggested Partha's presence among Naxalites, details have emerged revealing his innocence. The Congress party and local leaders are vehemently calling for justice, emphasizing his unfamiliarity with Maoist activities and highlighting his livelihood in forest collection and employment under a rural scheme.

Criticism is mounting as further arrests of tribal laborers have been made under severe charges, sparking outrage from local unions who claim these individuals are wrongfully implicated. The official stance remains poised on intelligence findings, but the pressure from community leaders and opposition parties continues to grow for a transparent inquiry and rectification of justice.

