Ukraine Drone Attack Sparks Major Fire at Russian Oil Refinery

A fire caused by a Ukrainian drone attack at the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region has been contained to 1,250 square metres. Nearly 200 firefighters are battling the blaze. The incident highlights escalating tensions in the region. Authorities are still working to fully extinguish the inferno.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 02:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone strike by Ukraine ignited a significant blaze at the Tuapse oil refinery located in Russia's Krasnodar region. Flames have been effectively contained, according to local authorities, but remain unextinguished.

The blaze has been limited to an area spanning 1,250 square metres, while nearly 200 firefighters continue to combat the fire, as reported by the regional administration via Telegram.

This incident underscores growing hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, presenting further challenges in diplomatic relations and regional stability. Efforts to completely quell the fire are still ongoing.

