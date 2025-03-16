Ukraine Drone Attack Sparks Major Fire at Russian Oil Refinery

A drone strike by Ukraine ignited a significant blaze at the Tuapse oil refinery located in Russia's Krasnodar region. Flames have been effectively contained, according to local authorities, but remain unextinguished.

The blaze has been limited to an area spanning 1,250 square metres, while nearly 200 firefighters continue to combat the fire, as reported by the regional administration via Telegram.

This incident underscores growing hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, presenting further challenges in diplomatic relations and regional stability. Efforts to completely quell the fire are still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)