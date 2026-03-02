Saudi Arabia says it intercepted drones targeting its Ras Tanura oil refinery, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:03 IST
Saudi Arabia says it intercepted drones targeting its Ras Tanura oil refinery, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Missile Interception: Tensions Surge in Northern Israel
Ukraine-Russia Pipeline Standoff Threatens European Energy Security
Russia Claims Successful Interception of 167 Ukrainian Drones in Six Hours
Sweden Heightens Energy Security After Cyberattack on Polish Infrastructure
Orbán's Energy Security Tightrope: Hungary's Growing Tension with Ukraine