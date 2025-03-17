Controversial Deportation: Brown University Doctor's Expulsion Spurs Legal Battle

Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a 34-year-old doctor connected to Brown University, was deported to Lebanon even though a judge had ordered to halt her immediate removal from the United States, as detailed in court documents.

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, is scrutinizing whether the government defied his order by expelling Alawieh. Her deportation coincides with the Trump administration's efforts to restrict immigration.

Alawieh was detained in Boston after returning from Lebanon, irrespective of her valid visa, triggering a legal response that questions if her rights were unjustifiably violated.

(With inputs from agencies.)