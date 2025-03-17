Left Menu

Controversial Deportation: Brown University Doctor's Expulsion Spurs Legal Battle

Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Rhode Island doctor affiliated with Brown University, was deported to Lebanon despite a judge's order blocking her removal. Her expulsion has led to a legal confrontation as a federal judge investigates whether U.S. Customs and Border Protection disobeyed his directive.

Updated: 17-03-2025 05:12 IST
Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a 34-year-old doctor connected to Brown University, was deported to Lebanon even though a judge had ordered to halt her immediate removal from the United States, as detailed in court documents.

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, is scrutinizing whether the government defied his order by expelling Alawieh. Her deportation coincides with the Trump administration's efforts to restrict immigration.

Alawieh was detained in Boston after returning from Lebanon, irrespective of her valid visa, triggering a legal response that questions if her rights were unjustifiably violated.

