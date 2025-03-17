Left Menu

Pope's Health, Republican Budget Debates, and Iraq's Massive Drug Seizure

Pope Francis shows signs of improvement in his health. Republicans debate on federal budget cuts and Medicaid. Iraq intercepts a significant drug shipment from Syria. These are brief news summaries detailing ongoing events in the health, political, and security sectors.

Updated: 17-03-2025 10:26 IST
Pope's Health, Republican Budget Debates, and Iraq's Massive Drug Seizure
Reports from the Vatican suggest that Pope Francis is slowly recovering from double pneumonia. The Pope has reduced his reliance on mechanical ventilation at night as his condition stabilizes. This development comes as positive news for the 88-year-old who was hospitalized on February 14.

In the United States, a division among Congressional Republicans emerges as they navigate spending cuts while supporting President Trump's tax agenda. Key discussions revolve around changes to the Medicaid program to finance the extension of significant tax cuts and other proposals, amidst contentious debates.

Meanwhile, Iraq's security forces have made a breakthrough in drug enforcement by seizing over a tonne of captagon pills. This significant haul, originating from Syria, highlights the ongoing regional cooperation against illegal drug trafficking, notably involving Saudi Arabia's assistance.

