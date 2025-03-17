Pope's Health, Republican Budget Debates, and Iraq's Massive Drug Seizure

Reports from the Vatican suggest that Pope Francis is slowly recovering from double pneumonia. The Pope has reduced his reliance on mechanical ventilation at night as his condition stabilizes. This development comes as positive news for the 88-year-old who was hospitalized on February 14.

In the United States, a division among Congressional Republicans emerges as they navigate spending cuts while supporting President Trump's tax agenda. Key discussions revolve around changes to the Medicaid program to finance the extension of significant tax cuts and other proposals, amidst contentious debates.

Meanwhile, Iraq's security forces have made a breakthrough in drug enforcement by seizing over a tonne of captagon pills. This significant haul, originating from Syria, highlights the ongoing regional cooperation against illegal drug trafficking, notably involving Saudi Arabia's assistance.

