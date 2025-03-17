Extortion Exposed: Former Councillor Targeted in Thane
Four individuals were arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a former councillor. The group threatened to release an objectionable photograph online unless the money was paid. The police, using multiple leads, arrested the primary suspect and his three associates.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking case of blackmail, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have apprehended four individuals accused of attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a former councillor. The councillor was allegedly blackmailed with an objectionable photograph.
The blackmailers demanded the sum in exchange for not disseminating the compromising image online. Acting on a complaint, the police tracked down and arrested the initial suspect on Saturday in Badlapur.
Following further investigation, three more accomplices, with previous criminal records, were also taken into custody. Authorities are continuing to unravel the details of the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- extortion
- Thane
- district
- councillor
- blackmail
- photograph
- Maharashtra
- arrest
- police
- criminal
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Legislature Kicks Off Budget Session with Focus on Key Issues
Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra HSRP Fees
Maharashtra: A Hub of Industrial Growth and Innovative Initiatives
Maharashtra's Rs 6,486 Crore Supplementary Budget Proposal Unveiled
Key Discussions Between Shiv Sena Leaders and Maharashtra CM