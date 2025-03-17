Left Menu

Fake Currency Racket Busted in Surat: Two Arrested

Two individuals were arrested in Surat, Gujarat, for allegedly possessing and distributing Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) valued at Rs 9,000, sourced from Bangladesh. The main accused, Suresh Lathidadiya, has previous cases related to FICN and had acquired notes from West Bengal. Police also seized cash and mobile phones during the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, police in Surat, Gujarat, apprehended two individuals accused of handling counterfeit Indian currency notes worth Rs 9,000. The notes, reportedly sourced from Bangladesh, were seized by the Surat Special Operations Group following a tip-off.

The main suspect, Suresh Lathidadiya, with a history of involvement in fake currency, allegedly purchased notes totaling Rs 6 lakh face value for Rs 2 lakh from Tahir Sheikh in West Bengal, currently on the wanted list. The arrested parties, both catering business operators, intended to exchange the counterfeit currency at local shops, according to police statements.

In the raid, authorities confiscated a currency detector machine, several mobile phones, and Rs 1.03 lakh in cash. The case continues under the scrutiny of the National Investigation Agency, with the hunt for Sheikh ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

