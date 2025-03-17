Fake Currency Racket Busted in Surat: Two Arrested

In a significant bust, police in Surat, Gujarat, apprehended two individuals accused of handling counterfeit Indian currency notes worth Rs 9,000. The notes, reportedly sourced from Bangladesh, were seized by the Surat Special Operations Group following a tip-off.

The main suspect, Suresh Lathidadiya, with a history of involvement in fake currency, allegedly purchased notes totaling Rs 6 lakh face value for Rs 2 lakh from Tahir Sheikh in West Bengal, currently on the wanted list. The arrested parties, both catering business operators, intended to exchange the counterfeit currency at local shops, according to police statements.

In the raid, authorities confiscated a currency detector machine, several mobile phones, and Rs 1.03 lakh in cash. The case continues under the scrutiny of the National Investigation Agency, with the hunt for Sheikh ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)