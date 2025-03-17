Russian Forces Capture Stepove Village in Ukraine
Russia's Defence Ministry announced its forces have seized Stepove, a village located in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. The report was made through the Telegram app on Monday and has yet to be independently verified by third-party sources such as Reuters.
Russia's Defence Ministry has claimed a strategic victory by taking control of the village of Stepove in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. The announcement was made via their Telegram channel on Monday.
Reuters has reported that it could not independently verify the Defence Ministry's claim on the capture of Stepove.
The situation remains tense as international observers await additional confirmations regarding the ground developments in this contested area.
