Escalation in Gaza: Ceasefire Hopes Dwindle Amid Renewed Airstrikes

Three Palestinian men were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, amid stalled ceasefire talks. The ceasefire's fragility is evident as Israel seeks an extension, backed by the U.S., while Hamas demands current agreement terms be met. Conflict has resulted in significant Palestinian casualties and destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The latest Israeli airstrike in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of three Palestinian men, according to local medics, with no signs of progress in ceasefire negotiations. The attack near Bureij camp highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

Further south in Rafah, additional airstrikes have wounded three more individuals, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation. This violence underscores the fragile nature of the ceasefire agreement mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S.

Israel, with U.S. backing, aims to extend the ceasefire's initial phase, while Hamas insists on adhering to the existing terms. The conflict has its roots in an October raid by Hamas, leading to large-scale Israeli military responses, resulting in significant casualties and displacement within Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

