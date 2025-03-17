Pavel Durov Returns: Telegram CEO's Legal Journey

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, has returned to Dubai following a prolonged stay in France. Durov was detained at an airport near Paris last August and placed under formal investigation, restricting him from leaving the country.

The investigation pertains to criminal activities on the Telegram platform. Although the legal process is not yet concluded, Durov expressed relief at being back home. He extended gratitude to the investigative judges for permitting his return and praised his legal team's efforts in proving Telegram's adherence to legal obligations regarding moderation and cooperation with authorities.

Durov emphasized Telegram's longstanding commitment to exceeding legal requirements in fighting crime online. The ongoing investigation has not deterred Durov's resolve to continue defending the platform's operational integrity and compliance.

