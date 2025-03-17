Belgium and Rwanda Sever Diplomatic Relations

Belgium announced on Monday that Rwandan diplomats are no longer welcome within its borders, following Rwanda's decision to sever diplomatic ties completely.

Belgium's Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot, expressed his regret over Rwanda's move to declare Belgian diplomats persona non grata, calling it 'disproportionate.'

Prevot emphasized that the action highlights Rwanda's preference to avoid dialogue when facing disagreements with Belgium, marking a notable diplomatic breakdown.

