Belgium and Rwanda Sever Diplomatic Relations
Belgium has responded to Rwanda's decision to cut diplomatic ties and expel Belgian diplomats. Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot expressed regret over the decision and highlighted the lack of dialogue when disagreements arise with Rwanda. The move marks a significant diplomatic rift between the two countries.
- Belgium
Belgium announced on Monday that Rwandan diplomats are no longer welcome within its borders, following Rwanda's decision to sever diplomatic ties completely.
Belgium's Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot, expressed his regret over Rwanda's move to declare Belgian diplomats persona non grata, calling it 'disproportionate.'
Prevot emphasized that the action highlights Rwanda's preference to avoid dialogue when facing disagreements with Belgium, marking a notable diplomatic breakdown.
