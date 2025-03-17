Punjab Police Prepares to Transfer Amritpal Singh's Aides from Assam to Punjab

A 25-member team from the Punjab Police has been deployed in Dibrugarh, Assam, to oversee the transfer of seven aides of Amritpal Singh, a radical preacher and Independent MP. The transfer is part of ongoing legal proceedings involving Amritpal, who was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) in 2023.

The precise date for the transfer has not been publicly released, though it's expected within the next few days. Leading the efforts in Dibrugarh is Superintendent of Police Harinder Singh Gill, tasked with completing the legal formalities necessary for the detainees' transfer.

The detainees, including Daljit Singh Kalsi and others, are being moved after the Punjab government opted against reinvoking the NSA. Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh, alongside two other associates, will remain in detention under NSA until June 2025, as they continue to be linked with the Ajnala police station attack case.

(With inputs from agencies.)