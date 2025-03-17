Swami Avimukteshwarand Advocates for Cow Protection Law
Swami Avimukteshwarand visited the CPI headquarters to discuss implementing a cow protection law in India. After a communication error, the CPI agreed to review his proposal. Avimukteshwarand plans to approach other political parties for their responses as well.
- Country:
- India
Swami Avimukteshwarand on Monday approached the CPI headquarters at Ajoy Bhawan to discuss his proposal for a cow protection law in India. During his visit, he discovered that CPI members had not previously received his correspondence due to an email error, leading to delayed communication.
The Jyotirmath Shankaracharya expressed that CPI members promised to forward his proposal to CPI President D Raja and that subsequent discussions with party members would lead to a concrete response.
Avimukteshwarand, who voiced his concerns during the Maha Kumbh, emphasized the need for a Cow Protection Bill, and plans to engage with Congress and BJP offices to seek their stance on this initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Murder Mystery Deepens: Congress Worker Found in Suitcase
Outcry for Justice in Congress Worker Murder Case
Outcry for Justice: Murder of Congress Worker Himani Narwal Sparks Demand for Accountability
Internal Tensions in Congress: DK Shivakumar's Ascendancy Debated
Justice Demanded: Murder Mystery of Congress Worker in Haryana