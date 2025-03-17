Left Menu

YSRCP Leader Accuses CM Naidu of Water Rights Negligence

YSRCP leader K Govardhan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh's CM, N Chandrababu Naidu, of failing to protect water rights and obstructing the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme. Reddy argued Naidu prioritized political motives over the state's welfare, affecting crucial water projects and exacerbating local drought conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:25 IST
YSRCP Leader Accuses CM Naidu of Water Rights Negligence
Govardhan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing indictment, YSRCP leader K Govardhan Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of failing to protect Andhra Pradesh's water rights. Reddy labeled Naidu as an 'incapable and selfish leader,' suggesting political motives hampered crucial irrigation projects.

Reddy alleged Naidu's tenure was marked by an inability to defend the state's interests, specifically criticizing his failure before the Expert Appraisal Committee, which allowed Telangana to divert Srisailam waters. He further claimed Naidu collaborated clandestinely with Telangana's leadership, aggravating drought in Rayalaseema and Nellore.

Contrasting Naidu's administration with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's, Govardhan Reddy highlighted the latter's focus on pivotal irrigation projects like the Rs 3,825 crore Rayalaseema project, which are crucial for addressing water scarcity in the region. Reddy's criticism extended to Naidu's historical handling of water-related disputes, including the Polavaram and Almatti projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025