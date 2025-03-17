YSRCP Leader Accuses CM Naidu of Water Rights Negligence

In a scathing indictment, YSRCP leader K Govardhan Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of failing to protect Andhra Pradesh's water rights. Reddy labeled Naidu as an 'incapable and selfish leader,' suggesting political motives hampered crucial irrigation projects.

Reddy alleged Naidu's tenure was marked by an inability to defend the state's interests, specifically criticizing his failure before the Expert Appraisal Committee, which allowed Telangana to divert Srisailam waters. He further claimed Naidu collaborated clandestinely with Telangana's leadership, aggravating drought in Rayalaseema and Nellore.

Contrasting Naidu's administration with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's, Govardhan Reddy highlighted the latter's focus on pivotal irrigation projects like the Rs 3,825 crore Rayalaseema project, which are crucial for addressing water scarcity in the region. Reddy's criticism extended to Naidu's historical handling of water-related disputes, including the Polavaram and Almatti projects.

