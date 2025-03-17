YSRCP Leader Accuses CM Naidu of Water Rights Negligence
YSRCP leader K Govardhan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh's CM, N Chandrababu Naidu, of failing to protect water rights and obstructing the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme. Reddy argued Naidu prioritized political motives over the state's welfare, affecting crucial water projects and exacerbating local drought conditions.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing indictment, YSRCP leader K Govardhan Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of failing to protect Andhra Pradesh's water rights. Reddy labeled Naidu as an 'incapable and selfish leader,' suggesting political motives hampered crucial irrigation projects.
Reddy alleged Naidu's tenure was marked by an inability to defend the state's interests, specifically criticizing his failure before the Expert Appraisal Committee, which allowed Telangana to divert Srisailam waters. He further claimed Naidu collaborated clandestinely with Telangana's leadership, aggravating drought in Rayalaseema and Nellore.
Contrasting Naidu's administration with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's, Govardhan Reddy highlighted the latter's focus on pivotal irrigation projects like the Rs 3,825 crore Rayalaseema project, which are crucial for addressing water scarcity in the region. Reddy's criticism extended to Naidu's historical handling of water-related disputes, including the Polavaram and Almatti projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Tunnel Tragedy: A Race Against Time for Rescue
Maoists Surrender in Telangana: Embracing Peace for a Better Future
Countdown to Telangana Legislative Council Election Results
Tunnel Collapse Triggers Rescue Crisis in Telangana
Herculean Rescue Efforts: Safe Extraction of Trapped Workers in Telangana Tunnel